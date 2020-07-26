Burks contributed 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Thunder.

Burks was one of two backups on the team who saw at least 20 minutes. He has been more consistent for Philadelphia than fellow veteran wing Glenn Robinson, who has struggled to adjust following the mid-season trade and played a team-low seven minutes. Given that Burks is also more experienced than the likes of Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle, it's possible he'll end up being the second-most relied upon reserve (behind Al Horford) going forward for the 76ers.