Burks totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Burks has combined for 42 points in 51 minutes across the last two games, this after averaging 7.0 points in just 14.0 minutes through his first three August appearances. With Ben Simmons (knee) sidelined for the near future, Burks seems to be carving out a considerable role for himself heading into the final seeding games and playoffs.