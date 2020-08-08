Burks registered 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Magic.

Burks had posted three straight single-digit scoring performances in the Orlando bubble, but he came out of nowhere to produce his 12th 20-plus point performance of the season -- although it was only the fifth time he does it while coming off the bench. Burks' scoring exploits don't always translate to success for the 76ers, however, as the team is only 5-7 when the Colorado product surpasses the 20-point plateau.