Burks exploded for 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's loss against the Suns.

The 76ers rested most of their regulars and Burks had the chance to show what he could do with extended minutes, and he didn't disappoint. He is not strange to these scoring exploits, however, as this 23-point effort marked the 16th time Burks scored 20 or more points in the current season. Burks should continue as a bench threat during the playoffs, but he might get another chance to start in the final two regular season games against the Raptors (Aug. 12) and the Rockets (Aug. 14).