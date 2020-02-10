76ers' Alec Burks: Sits as precaution

Burks, who was active but didn't play in Sunday's 118-111 win over the Bulls in a coach's decision, said he and the team came to a mutual decision for him to sit out in advance of the contest, Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBSSports.com reports.

After passing his physical following his trade to the 76ers from Golden State prior to Thursday's deadline, Burks first arrived in Philadelphia early Sunday. Apparently, Burks and the 76ers' staff felt it was best for him to rest rather than play on limited rest, so the 28-year-old's team debut won't come until Tuesday against the Clippers. Burks will likely only be in line for a supporting role on the 76ers' second unit and should notice a big downturn in his fantasy value after averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 29.0 minutes per game during his stint with the Warriors.