Burks will not play Wednesday against the Raptors due to a sore left foot, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers noted that the injury is not considered serious, so it's likely Burks is simply getting the night off on the second half of a back-to-back. In Tuesday's start against the Suns, Burks went for a bubble-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting.