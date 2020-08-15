Burks scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 134-96 win over the Rockets.

After missing Wednesday's game with a sore foot, Burks looked good in his return to action as he put together his best performance from three-point range since the restart. The 29-year-old has become a big part of the backcourt rotation with Ben Simmons (knee) out, averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.5 threes over 25.3 minutes in his last four games.