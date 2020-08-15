Burks scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 134-96 win over the Rockets.

After missing Wednesday's game with a sore foot, Burks looked good in his return to action as he put together his best performance from three-point range since the restart. The 29-year-old has become a big part of the backcourt rotation with Ben Simmons (knee) out, averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.5 threes over 25.3 minutes in his last four games.

More News