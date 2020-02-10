76ers' Alec Burks: Will play Tuesday

Burks will "for sure play" in Tuesday's game against the Clippers according to coach Brett Brown, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Despite being healthy, Burks has been held out of game action since being acquired by the 76ers as he continues to get up to speed with the team. That'll change Tuesday as Philadelphia squares off against the Clippers. Burks' having a successful season thus far as he posted averages of 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.0 minutes across 48 games for the Warriors prior to being traded.