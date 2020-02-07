76ers' Alec Burks: Won't play Friday
Burks (not injury related) isn't available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Burks and Glenn Robinson will sit both ends of the back-to-back set after being acquired from the Warriors late Wednesday night. According to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com, both players are expected to arrive Saturday, so they may be able to make their Philadelphia debuts Sunday versus the Bulls.
