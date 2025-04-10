Reese sustained a strained right Achilles early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 122-103 win over the Wizards and was unable to return, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reese posted four points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 11 minutes prior to checking out of the game with 10:44 remaining in the final period. Per Josh Grieb of LibertyBallers.com, head coach Nick Nurse said after the game that Reese's injury "looked pretty bad," putting the two-way player at risk of missing the team's final two games. Reese is eligible to play in just one of the 76ers' remaining two contests anyway due to the terms of his two-way contract, so he seems likely to at the very least sit out Friday's game against the Hawks.