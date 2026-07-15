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76ers' Amani Lyles: Paces Philadelphia in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lyles closed with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 99-92 Summer League loss to the Magic.

Lyles led the 76ers in scoring while posting a full stat line. The undrafted rookie out of Akron has been a productive contributor through four appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in 16.0 minutes per contest.

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