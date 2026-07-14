76ers' Amani Lyles: Scores 13 points in 12 minutes

Lyles registered 13 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 90-64 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Rockets.

The 76ers' Summer League squad was overwhelmed Tuesday, managing just 64 points on 31.1 percent shooting. Lyles was one of three Philadelphia players to reach double figures and one of the few to convert better than 50 percent of his shot attempts. It'll be interesting to see if he earns more playing time Wednesday against the Magic.