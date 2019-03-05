76ers' Amir Johnson: Cleared to play, will start
Johnson (back) will play and start Tuesday against the Magic, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Johnson missed Saturday's game against the Warriors due to back soreness, but it'll be just a one-game absence for the veteran. He'll likely play an increased role with Jonah Bolden (illness) out.
