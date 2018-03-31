76ers' Amir Johnson: Collects 11 rebounds in start
Johnson scored zero points and collected 11 rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 101-91 win against Atlanta.
While he did not shoot the ball once Friday, Johnson did collect 11 rebounds while starting in the place of the injured Joel Embiid (eye). However, do not expect the center to light up the scoreboard. Johnson has not scored in double figures since December 23. Even so, other players in the Philadelphia lineup will likely pick up the scoring slack in Embiid's absence, namely Ersan Ilyasova, who led Philadelphia with 21 points from the bench Friday. In addition, Richaun Holmes is in contention for minutes at center as well.
More News
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Will start Friday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Out with flu-like symptoms•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Hands out two assists in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Returning to bench Thursday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores five points in Monday's win•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...