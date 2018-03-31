Johnson scored zero points and collected 11 rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 101-91 win against Atlanta.

While he did not shoot the ball once Friday, Johnson did collect 11 rebounds while starting in the place of the injured Joel Embiid (eye). However, do not expect the center to light up the scoreboard. Johnson has not scored in double figures since December 23. Even so, other players in the Philadelphia lineup will likely pick up the scoring slack in Embiid's absence, namely Ersan Ilyasova, who led Philadelphia with 21 points from the bench Friday. In addition, Richaun Holmes is in contention for minutes at center as well.