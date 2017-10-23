Updating a previous report, Johnson will come off the bench as initially expected Monday against the Pistons, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

There was some confusion regarding whether or not Joel Embiid would start in his return to the lineup following a day of rest Saturday, though it was confirmed just prior to tip-off that he'll take on his usual spot in the top unit. That sends Johnson to his usual bench role, where he'll compete for reserve minutes at both power forward and center.