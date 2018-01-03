76ers' Amir Johnson: Confirmed starter Wednesday
Johnson will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
The Sixers reported earlier Wednesday that Johnson was expected to start if Joel Embiid (hand) couldn't play. Embiid has now been ruled out, so Johnson has officially been named his replacement in the starting five. Johnson hasn't necessarily been an overly attractive fantasy option when starting, however, posting averages of just 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 19.6 minutes in eight starts.
