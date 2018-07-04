76ers' Amir Johnson: Finalizing one year deal to remain with Philly
Johnson is finalizing a one-year deal to remain with the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Johnson played a solid role off the pine for the 76ers last season, even drawing 18 starts. Functioning as a reserve center behind starter Joel Embiid, Johnson averaged 4.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 15.8 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Unless Philly makes any significant moves to its frontcourt rotation, Johnson should slot into a similar role during 2018-19.
