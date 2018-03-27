Johnson managed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 15 minutes during Monday's 123-104 win over the Nuggets.

Johnson failed to grab a rebound for the third time this season, but he still sees the majority of minutes behind Joel Embiid. Every once in a while Johnson will fill up the stat sheet. He posted six points, four dimes, three boards, two blocks, and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's win over the Timberwolves. With that being said, Johnson is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.