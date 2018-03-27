76ers' Amir Johnson: Hands out two assists in Monday's win
Johnson managed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 15 minutes during Monday's 123-104 win over the Nuggets.
Johnson failed to grab a rebound for the third time this season, but he still sees the majority of minutes behind Joel Embiid. Every once in a while Johnson will fill up the stat sheet. He posted six points, four dimes, three boards, two blocks, and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's win over the Timberwolves. With that being said, Johnson is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
More News
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Returning to bench Thursday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores five points in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Headed back to bench role•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting at center Monday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Logs 13 minutes in return•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...