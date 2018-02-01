Johnson will return to a bench role for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets.

Johnson picked up the start Monday against Milwaukee with Joel Embiid sitting out for rest, posting five points, five rebounds, two assists and a block across 18 minutes. He barely saw an uptick in his typical playing time and instead, it was Richaun Holmes (23 minutes) that picked up the extra workload. With Embiid returning to the top unit Wednesday, look for Johnson to head to the bench and he can go back to being ignored in the majority of fantasy leagues.