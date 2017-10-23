76ers' Amir Johnson: Headed back to bench
Johnson is slated to come off the bench Monday against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Johnson's run with the top unit was only expected to last one game with center Joel Embiid sitting out Saturday's loss to the Raptors for rest purposes. Due to Embiid's extensive injury history, he'll likely be subject to additional games off for maintenance purposes as the season unwinds, which should open up more playing time for Johnson on each occasion. That might give Johnson some occasional appeal as a punt play in DFS contests, but his season-long fantasy utility will otherwise be minimal if Embiid is able to steer clear of any long-term absences.
