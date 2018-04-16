Johnson will return to a bench role for Game 2 against the Heat on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson has been starting at center since Joel Embiid (face) went down with an injury at the end of March. However, the Sixers were extremely successful going smaller against the Heat in their playoff opener and will now look to take advantage of that by starting Ersan Ilyasova at center instead. That sends Johnson to the bench, though his minutes will still likely hover in the upper-teens or low-20s. Either way, Johnson doesn't have the most intriguing upside as a DFS option Monday.