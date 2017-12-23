76ers' Amir Johnson: Heads back to bench Saturday
Johnson, with Joel Embiid (back) returning to the starting five, will come off the bench for Saturday's contest against the Raptors.
Johnson will revert back to his usual role. On the year, he's averaging 4.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 15.5 minutes per game.
