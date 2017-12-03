76ers' Amir Johnson: Heads back to bench Saturday
Johnson will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons.
With Joel Embiid back in action Saturday, Johnson will head back to the bench. He contributed six points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 22 minutes during his start Thursday, but should see his minutes take a hit with Embiid back in the fold.
