76ers' Amir Johnson: Heads to bench Monday
Johnson will come off the bench for Monday's game against Detroit.
Johnson, who got the start for Joel Embiid on Friday, will come off the bench Monday. The veteran center is averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game on the year and failed to score in 16 minutes during his spot start Friday.
