Johnson was a late addition to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Johnson was expected to head back to the bench following the return of Joel Embiid, but it appears coach Brett Brown is opting to bring Embiid off the bench instead. It's unclear what the means for Johnson's workload, though Embiid's presence in the lineup still means Johnson's value takes a significant hit.