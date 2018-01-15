Johnson (illness) returned to the court for Monday's 111-117 win over the Raptors, posting seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 13 minutes.

Johnson was held out of Thursday's game against the Celtics with an illness, but after some additional rest and recovery over the weekend, he was able to give it a go Monday and had a very efficient showing off the bench. That said, it was the fourth straight game Johnson has logged minutes in the teens, which appears to be his expected workload moving forward as long as Joel Embiid is healthy and in the lineup. That sort of playing time means Johnson will only be fantasy relevant for those in deeper leagues.