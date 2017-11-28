76ers' Amir Johnson: Makes only shot attempt
Johnson tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist through eight minutes Monday against Cleveland.
Johnson is shooting 52.2 percent from the field this season, which is a career-low. He'll likely continue to struggle seeing the court this season because he's buried on the depth chart.
More News
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.