Johnson wasn't in attendance for the 76ers' practice Wednesday due to an illness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers will likely reevaluate Johnson at morning shootaround Thursday before determining his availability for their game later that evening against the Celtics, with whom he spent the past two seasons. With starting center Joel Embiid returning from a one-game absence due to hand and back issues to play in each of the 76ers' last three contests, Johnson has seen fewer than 20 minutes in all of those outings.