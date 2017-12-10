Johnson will move back to the bench since Joel Embiid is starting Sunday against the Pelicans, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Johnson started at center Saturday against Cleveland because Joel Embiid got the night off for rest. The 30-year-old will likely split the back-up center duties with Richaun Holmes on Sunday.

