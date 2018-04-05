Johnson supplied nine points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Pistons.

Johnson hauled in double-digit boards for the second time in the last four games while handing out three-plus assists for the fourth straight contest. The 30-year-old veteran continues to hold down the fort as the starting center during the absence of Joel Embiid (face/concussion), and Johnson finished one point shy of what would have been his second double-double of the campaign. With Embiid expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, Johnson is likely to remain the starter for at least the next four tilts.