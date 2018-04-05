Johnson supplied nine points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Pistons.

Johnson hauled in double-digit boards for the second time in the last four games while handing out three-plus assists for the fourth straight contest. The 30-year-old veteran continues to hold down the fort as the starting center during the absence of Joel Embiid (face/concussion), and Johnson finished one point shy of what would have been his second double-double of the campaign. With Embiid expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, Johnson is likely to remain the starter for at least the next four tilts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories