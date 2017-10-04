Play

Johnson (ankle) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Johnson is recovering from a right ankle sprain and didn't participate in Wednesday's shootaround, either. In his stead, Kris Humphries and James McAdoo could see extra minutes at power forward during the exhibition affair.

