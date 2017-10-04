76ers' Amir Johnson: Out Wednesday
Johnson (ankle) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Johnson is recovering from a right ankle sprain and didn't participate in Wednesday's shootaround, either. In his stead, Kris Humphries and James McAdoo could see extra minutes at power forward during the exhibition affair.
More News
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Sprains ankle, questionable Wednesday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Agrees to one-year deal with 76ers•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Will play in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Probable for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Available off bench for Game 4•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Out for Game 4 vs. Cavaliers•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...