Johnson was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to upper back tightness, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Johnson played in the G League on Friday but had returned to the Sixers for Saturday's game, though he is now unavailable. Jonah Bolden will see a heavily increased role with Joel Embiid (knee) and Boban Marjanovic (knee) also sidelined.

