76ers' Amir Johnson: Playing in G League Saturday
Johnson will play in the G League Saturday but will be recalled ahead of Sunday's NBA contest against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Johnson is simply being sent down to get some more playing time. He'll be back in action for the 76ers on Sunday.
