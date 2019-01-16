76ers' Amir Johnson: Plays 10 minutes in return
Johnson (head) collected eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 10 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.
Johnson was sharp in his return to action Tuesday after missing the previous three games due to migraines. When healthy, the big man doesn't play much of a factor for the 76ers, as evidenced by his season averages of 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds across 9.3 minutes.
