Johnson had two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Johnson drew the start at center in place of Joel Embiid (knee soreness). Nevertheless, Johnson saw just the 10th-most minutes on the team, with Jonah Bolden playing 26 minutes and Mike Muscala earning 24. Even if Embiid remains sidelined for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Johnson can likely be avoided across most formats.