76ers' Amir Johnson: Plays 13 minutes in Sunday's start
Johnson had two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Johnson drew the start at center in place of Joel Embiid (knee soreness). Nevertheless, Johnson saw just the 10th-most minutes on the team, with Jonah Bolden playing 26 minutes and Mike Muscala earning 24. Even if Embiid remains sidelined for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Johnson can likely be avoided across most formats.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...