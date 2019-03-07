76ers' Amir Johnson: Plays well in starting role
Johnson finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a block over 20 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.
Johnson got his second straight start on Wednesday thanks to Philadelphia's injury-ravaged frontcourt. In those two starts, he's averaged 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. He'll return to virtual irrelevance outside of the deepest leagues once the 76ers' starters can get healthy.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...