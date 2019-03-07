Johnson finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a block over 20 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Johnson got his second straight start on Wednesday thanks to Philadelphia's injury-ravaged frontcourt. In those two starts, he's averaged 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. He'll return to virtual irrelevance outside of the deepest leagues once the 76ers' starters can get healthy.