76ers' Amir Johnson: Probable Friday vs. Celtics
Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but is considered probable for Friday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Johnson sat out Wednesday's exhibition due to a sprained ankle, but he was able to go through portions of Thursday's practice without issue. As long as all goes well during pregame warmups Friday, look for Johnson to return to the lineup, though coach Brett Brown could certainly limit his minutes to avoid any sort of aggravation.
More News
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Out Wednesday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Sprains ankle, questionable Wednesday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Agrees to one-year deal with 76ers•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Will play in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Probable for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Available off bench for Game 4•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...