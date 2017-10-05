Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but is considered probable for Friday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Johnson sat out Wednesday's exhibition due to a sprained ankle, but he was able to go through portions of Thursday's practice without issue. As long as all goes well during pregame warmups Friday, look for Johnson to return to the lineup, though coach Brett Brown could certainly limit his minutes to avoid any sort of aggravation.