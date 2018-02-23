76ers' Amir Johnson: Returning to bench Thursday
Johnson, as expected, will head back to the bench for Thursday's contest against the Bulls.
Johnson drew the start at center for the team's last game before the All-Star break due to Joel Embiid nursing an ankle injury. However, with Embiid back in the fold, Johnson will resume his normal bench role.
