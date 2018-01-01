76ers' Amir Johnson: Returns to bench
Johnson will head back to the bench for Sunday's game in Phoenix.
Johnson hits the bench with Joel Embiid (rest) returning to the starting lineup. In the rare start Saturday against the Nuggets, Johnson managed to post eight points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal, but his role will likely be scaled back Sunday.
More News
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Starts in Denver•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Heads back to bench Saturday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Will start in place of resting Embiid•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores season-high 16 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Moves back to bench•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting at center Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...