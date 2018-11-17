Johnson totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 14 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Jazz.

Johnson hit double figures in scoring for the first time since the second contest of the season (back on Oct. 18). He had combined to play eight minutes over the last two tilts, and has earned single-digit minutes in five of nine November matchups. With that being said, Joel Embiid got into foul trouble in this one, presenting Johnson with the opportunity to make things happen. Still, Johnson is only worth a look in the very deepest leagues.