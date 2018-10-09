76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores five in preseason loss
Johnson tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block across 13 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Mavericks.
Johnson had a nice impact during his playtime Monday, finishing second on the team in plus-minus at plus-14. Despite his good play, he was outpaced in minutes by both Joel Embiid (28 minutes) and Mike Muscala (25 minutes). It's likely that Johnson will continue to be relegated to the limited bench role he was in last season, which would prevent him from having an impact in most fantasy formats, barring injuries to either Embiid or Muscala.
