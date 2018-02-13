Johnson chipped in five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 108-92 win over the Knicks.

Johnson saw more minutes than Joel Embiid, who coming off a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday sat out the entire fourth quarter of this one since the 76ers' lead was never threatened. Fellow backup big man Richaun Holmes has been a healthy scratch in six of the last seven games, which bodes for well for Johnson. Still, this is the first time since Dec. 30 that Johnson saw 20-plus minutes, and he's much more well known for doing the little things than filling up the box score.