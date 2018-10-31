Johnson had five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 loss to the Raptors.

Johnson continues to receive the majority of backup center minutes behind Joel Embiid. However, that doesn't amount to much of a role for the 31-year-old veteran who has always been more well known for doing the dirty work than putting up stats.