76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores five points in Tuesday's loss
Johnson had five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 loss to the Raptors.
Johnson continues to receive the majority of backup center minutes behind Joel Embiid. However, that doesn't amount to much of a role for the 31-year-old veteran who has always been more well known for doing the dirty work than putting up stats.
More News
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores five in preseason loss•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Sticking in Philadelphia on one-year deal•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Headed for reserve role in Game 2•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Tallies seven points in win•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Nears double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Collects 11 rebounds in start•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...