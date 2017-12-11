76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores season-high 16 points Sunday
Johnson scored 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's 131-124 loss to New Orleans.
Johnson responded to being a late addition to the starting five by scoring a season-high 16 points on Sunday. In his previous five games which included two starts, the center averaged a meager 2.8 points. Of those five games, he was scoreless in two of them. If Embiiid's back tightness turns into a lengthy absence, Johnson and fellow center Richaun Holmes are Philadelphia's main replacements. After Sunday's performance, Johnson played a season-high 24 minutes, resulting in more chances to contribute offensively than the usual 15.7 minutes he has been averaging. If Embiid is out on Tuesday, Johnson may see about the same amount of minutes against Minnesota.
