Johnson contributed six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 22 minutes during a 108-97 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

Johnson slid into the starting center spot with Joel Embiid (rest) held out, and provided and decent little all-around line. The 22 minutes matched his season high, and the four assists and three steals marked new season highs. Johnson will figure to slide back into a reserve role on Saturday. As a reserve, he regularly logs less than 20 minutes, giving him little opportunity to provide consistent stat lines.