76ers' Amir Johnson: Sprains ankle, questionable Wednesday
Johnson sprained his right ankle during Tuesday's practice and is questionable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
There's seemingly little reason for the team to deploy the veteran Wednesday and risk further injury. That said, look for updates on his status closer to tipoff.
