Johnson will start at center for Monday's game against the Bucks.

The Sixers are set to be without Joel Embiid (rest) in the second game of a back-to-back, which allows Johnson to pick up the start in his place. However, in eight previous starts, Johnson has averaged just 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 19.7 minutes, so he's not necessarily the most intriguing DFS option for Monday's slate. Richaun Holmes is likely a slightly better option and should also benefit with Embiid out.