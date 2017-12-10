Johnson will start at center for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Sixers are set to be without Joel Embiid, who's getting the night off for rest. That allows Johnson a chance to pick up the start in his place, making him potential cheap punt-play option for Saturday's DFS slate. Look for a temporary uptick in value, though fellow center Richaun Holmes will also likely help fill the void in the frontcourt.

