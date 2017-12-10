76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting at center Saturday
Johnson will start at center for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
The Sixers are set to be without Joel Embiid, who's getting the night off for rest. That allows Johnson a chance to pick up the start in his place, making him potential cheap punt-play option for Saturday's DFS slate. Look for a temporary uptick in value, though fellow center Richaun Holmes will also likely help fill the void in the frontcourt.
