76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting at center Saturday
Johnson will get the start at center with Joel Embiid resting Saturday against the Raptors, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.
As expected, the veteran free agent acquisition will get the nod in place of Embiid, who's yet to be cleared to play in both halves of back-to-back sets. While Johnson will be the primary option, coach Brett Brown indicated that embattled former No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor will also be in the mix for minutes at the five.
