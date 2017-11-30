Johnson will draw the start at center for Thursday's game against the Celtics due to Joel Embiid (rest) being out, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Johnson has started one other game this season, playing only 14 minutes and posting six points, two rebounds and one assist. So, while he's getting the nod Thursday, that doesn't guarantee him big minutes. Richaun Holmes and Dario Saric could both also see some run at center.